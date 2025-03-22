26,721 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 324,800.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 59.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Shares of PSX opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

