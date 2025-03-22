2,680 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $84.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.06.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

