29,115 Shares in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WKC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in World Kinect by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in World Kinect by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,512,064.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

World Kinect Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

