31,859 Shares in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000.

NCDL opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $897.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.43. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 10.3%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

