360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The company has a market cap of $33.05 million and a PE ratio of 13.08.

In related news, insider Tony Pitt bought 10,000 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.88 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of A$58,800.00 ($36,981.13). 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

