366 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $622.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.13. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $492.71 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.