6,445 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Amundi raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,284,000 after buying an additional 219,162 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $127,489,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,338,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of REGN stock opened at $658.48 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $689.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $818.17.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
