7,500 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Acquired by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Trex by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1,212.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Trex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $59.54 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.