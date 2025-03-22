818 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $281.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $614,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,904. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,256 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,357 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.74.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

