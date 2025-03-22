912 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $255.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.