AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,789 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AAR were worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of AAR by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 790,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,215 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 969,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $6,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AAR by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $3,104,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NYSE AIR opened at $67.83 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 242.26 and a beta of 1.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,913.60. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $354,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares in the company, valued at $24,194,360.80. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

