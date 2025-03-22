Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.21. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 68,128 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
