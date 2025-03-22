Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.21. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 68,128 shares traded.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

