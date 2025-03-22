Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $255,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $1,167,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

