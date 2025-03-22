Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 156,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.55. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.