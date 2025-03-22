Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and traded as low as $46.00. Accor shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 1,925 shares.

Accor Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

