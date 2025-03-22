Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 11,011 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TDOC stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.27.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 228,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 30,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
