Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance
AE opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
