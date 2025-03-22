Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.52. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,992,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 152,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 7,194,503 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

