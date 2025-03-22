ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 42.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) shot up 42.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 10,934,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,995% from the average session volume of 521,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
ADM Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.35.
ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. ADM Energy had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 320.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that ADM Energy plc will post -69.9999984 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ADM Energy
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Energy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.