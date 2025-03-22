Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s (AMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.87) price target on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £424.94 million, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.60 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.83 ($3.56).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.65 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Medical Solutions Group will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.77. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.76%.

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

