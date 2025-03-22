Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Shares Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 3,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 122,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Adventus Mining Trading Up 5.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
