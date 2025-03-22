Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,284 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $48.19 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 60,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,057,057.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,101.86. This represents a 77.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,524,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,106.83. This trade represents a 86.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,294 shares of company stock valued at $9,383,685 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

