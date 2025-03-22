Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,099.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,445 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

