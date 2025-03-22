Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 135,318 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,318 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

MVT stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

