Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,150 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 578.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.37. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 107.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

