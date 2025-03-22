Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $897,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,041,000 after buying an additional 289,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

