Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,183,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,249,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 21.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,771,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,970 shares of company stock worth $2,998,670 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COR. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

Cencora Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $266.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $271.08.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

