Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $13.94.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

