Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 38.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,716,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 24.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after buying an additional 7,290,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 34.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after buying an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,093,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,878,000 after buying an additional 80,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,830,000 after buying an additional 3,454,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

EQT Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $52.89 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.50%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

