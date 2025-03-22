Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,239 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Standex International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Standex International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Standex International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $164.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.41. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $154.45 and a 52-week high of $212.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

