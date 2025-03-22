Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HESM. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 147.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 119,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 13.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 51.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 379,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 128,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1,215.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 110,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.7012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 112.45%.

HESM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $430,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

