Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,440 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $9,431,326.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,503,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,029,300.07. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $112,530,818. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

