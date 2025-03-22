Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,673 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,673 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

