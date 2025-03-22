Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given New $5.22 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $4.87 to $5.22 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity

AEVA opened at $4.19 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,696,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,706.51. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $51,978.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,764 shares in the company, valued at $293,174. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Stories

