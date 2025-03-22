Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Noel Bertram Watson Sells 2,500 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.77 and a beta of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
