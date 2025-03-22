Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.83 and traded as high as C$19.55. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$19.44, with a volume of 72,521 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of C$895.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) news, Senior Officer Curtis James Krawetz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$77,160.00. Also, Director Peter Grosskopf acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,285.00. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

