Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Announces Earnings Results

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. Alarum Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Alarum Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

ALAR opened at $6.94 on Friday. Alarum Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $48.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alarum Technologies from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

