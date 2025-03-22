Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Alarum Technologies Price Performance
ALAR stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Alarum Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.69.
Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alarum Technologies
Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alarum Technologies
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.