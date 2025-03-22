Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Down 0.4 %

ALLE stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.