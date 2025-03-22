American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $380,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,021 shares of company stock worth $31,229,155 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $262.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.01 and a 200 day moving average of $283.79. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.