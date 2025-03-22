American Century Companies Inc. Has $262.26 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,284,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $262,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

