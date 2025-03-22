American Century Companies Inc. Has $411.45 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,332 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $411,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.