American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.6 %

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

AEO opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $4,891,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

