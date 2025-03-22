Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMPX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 34.4 %

AMPX stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.56.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $56,784.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 678,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,140. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $107,524.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,603.73. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 184,863 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 343.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

