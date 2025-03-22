Analysts Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) PT at $78.08

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.08.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 47.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.