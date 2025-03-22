Analyzing Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) & Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) and Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Esprit pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 313.3%. Nomura Research Institute pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Esprit”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $5.10 billion 3.75 $549.54 million $1.05 31.32 Esprit $755.12 million 0.06 -$298.75 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Esprit.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nomura Research Institute and Esprit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 1 0 0 2.00 Esprit 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esprit has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Esprit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute 11.96% 21.78% 9.99% Esprit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats Esprit on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomura Research Institute

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies. This segment also offers research, future projections, and recommendations to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online and BPO services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of IT platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in the research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Esprit

(Get Free Report)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms. It is also involved in the sourcing, purchasing, distributing, and sale of merchandise; provision of financial and treasury services, as well as logistic services comprising customs dealing and quality control; design and image directions; and conceptualization and development of global uniform image businesses. Esprit Holdings Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.