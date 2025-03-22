Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Annovis Bio Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ANVS opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.