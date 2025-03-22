ANyONe Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $32.89 Million (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.89 million and approximately $213,912.41 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,999,965 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 97,499,965.54041649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.3384012 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $154,691.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

