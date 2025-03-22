Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

NYSE:APLE opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.11 million. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

