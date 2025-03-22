AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

